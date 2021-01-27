Left Menu

No one should do politics over violence: Fadnavis on farmers' protest on Republic Day

He was responding to a query on NCP chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar blaming the Centre for violence during the farmers tractor rally in Delhi.Asked if the farmers protest has lost its credibility after the violence witnessed in Delhi here, the senior BJP leader said, Those who are leading the protest should introspect why such an incident happened. Fadnavis called on Tomar and discussed Maharashtra-related issues.Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary was also present in the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:38 IST
No one should do politics over violence: Fadnavis on farmers' protest on Republic Day

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said no one should do politics over violence that broke out during the farmers' protest in the national capital on Republic Day as the matter is about the nation.

Speaking to PTI, Fadnavis condemned the violence and said farm leaders leading the protest should introspect why such violence took place.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

''What happened yesterday in the national capital was not right. I think no one should do politics and it is not right to do politics on this kind of violence,'' Fadnavis said just before meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He was responding to a query on NCP chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar blaming the Centre for violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

Asked if the farmers' protest has lost its credibility after the violence witnessed in Delhi here, the senior BJP leader said, ''Those who are leading the protest should introspect why such an incident happened.'' Fadnavis called on Tomar and discussed Maharashtra-related issues.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary was also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days

South Korea has reported 599 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 10 days, as health workers scramble to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Preventi...

HM Amit Shah reviews law and order in Delhi

A day after farmers tractor rally turned violent in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took stock of the security situation and measures taken to ensure peace in the city, officials said.Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and s...

Lone INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala resigns from Haryana Assembly over farm laws

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday tendered his resignation as MLA from the Haryana Assembly over the three new farm laws.Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has accepted Abhay Chautalas resignation with immediate...

Russia's lower house approves extension of nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Russias lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, which a senior official said had been agreed on Moscows terms.The Kremlin said on Tuesday the two coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021