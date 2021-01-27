Left Menu

BJP issues show cause notice to local leader for misconduct

Sethi said that the disciplinary committee received a complaint against Kohli about gross indiscipline in the recently concluded DDC elections, along with an audio clip allegedly containing his confession of indiscipline and of helping other candidates win elections, besides not supporting official party candidates.The matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee for appropriate proceedings by president of the Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.You Kohli are directed to submit your reply to the above allegations and complaint within 7 days positively to the disciplinary committee, either online or physical in party headquarters.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:31 IST
BJP issues show cause notice to local leader for misconduct

The BJP on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to party activist Wasim Kohli for anti-party activities during the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

J-K BJP disciplinary committee chairman Sunil Sethi served the notice to Kohli, who is the BJP leader from Kalakote, based upon the complaints by local BJP leaders regarding anti-party activities in his assembly constituency.

The leaders alleged that Kohli supported candidates from other parties and hence the party's disciplinary committee served the notice to Kohli, Sethi said.

In the notice, Kohli has been given seven days' time to clarify his stand before the party, he added. Sethi said that the disciplinary committee received a complaint against Kohli about gross indiscipline in the recently concluded DDC elections, along with an audio clip allegedly containing his confession of indiscipline and of helping other candidates win elections, besides not supporting official party candidates.

The matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee for appropriate proceedings by president of the Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

''You (Kohli) are directed to submit your reply to the above allegations and complaint within 7 days positively to the disciplinary committee, either online or physical in party headquarters. In case of no reply within the period mentioned above, it will taken that you have accepted the allegations to be true,'' Sethi said.PTI AB AARAAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World's largest opinion survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

The United Nations Development Programmes Peoples Climate Vote reflects views of over half the worlds population after results processed by Oxford University. According to the outcomes of the survey, 64 per cent of participants believe that...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Working With Supply Partners To Optimise Vaccine Production

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA - WE UNDERSTAND AND SHARE IN THE FRUSTRATION THAT INITIAL SUPPLY VOLUMES OF OUR VACCINE DELIVERED TO THE EUROPEAN UNION WILL BE LOWER THAN FORECAST. ASTRAZENECA - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH OUR SUPPLY PARTNERS TO OPT...

Violence handiwork of agents provocateurs, can't take focus away from farmers' main demands: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday said the violence during the tractor parade in the national capital was the handiwork of agents provocateurs, but that cannot take the focus away from the main demands of farmers.The party extended its full solidarity ...

South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days

South Korea has reported 599 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 10 days, as health workers scramble to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Preventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021