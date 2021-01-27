Left Menu

Belarus opposition leader urges tougher Western response on Lukashenko

Britain, Canada and the United States have also imposed sanctions on Belarus officials. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the event his country would push to expand the EU sanctions list.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:39 IST
Belarus opposition leader urges tougher Western response on Lukashenko
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union and the United States must do more to help end the disputed rule of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday, calling on the EU to impose a further round of sanctions.

Belarus has been rocked by waves of protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election that Lukashenko says he won but the opposition - backed by Western countries - says was stolen, although the demonstrations have ebbed in recent weeks. Thousands of protesters have been rounded up and nearly all opposition political figures have been driven into exile or jailed.

"It's crucial to impose pressure on those responsible for human and civil rights violations, but also target corrupt officials and businessmen," Tsikhanouskaya said from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius where she fled after the election. "Unfortunately the reaction of the international community to the political crisis in Belarus is very modest," she told an online event organised by the European Council on Foreign Relations think-tank in which the foreign ministers of France, Romania, Lithuania and Poland also took part.

Tsikhanouskaya repeated her call for fresh elections, saying change could only happen with the help of the EU and the United States. The EU imposed a third round of Belarus sanctions in December, taking its list of those under travel bans and asset freezes to 88 people and seven entities. Britain, Canada and the United States have also imposed sanctions on Belarus officials.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the event his country would push to expand the EU sanctions list. "We need to cut the lines that feed the regime," he said.

However, it is not clear how much effect Western sanctions will have. Last year Russia, Lukashenko's main backer and which sees Belarus as a buffer state against NATO, approved a $1.5 billion loan to shore up the regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World's largest opinion survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

The United Nations Development Programmes Peoples Climate Vote reflects views of over half the worlds population after results processed by Oxford University. According to the outcomes of the survey, 64 per cent of participants believe that...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Working With Supply Partners To Optimise Vaccine Production

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA - WE UNDERSTAND AND SHARE IN THE FRUSTRATION THAT INITIAL SUPPLY VOLUMES OF OUR VACCINE DELIVERED TO THE EUROPEAN UNION WILL BE LOWER THAN FORECAST. ASTRAZENECA - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH OUR SUPPLY PARTNERS TO OPT...

Violence handiwork of agents provocateurs, can't take focus away from farmers' main demands: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday said the violence during the tractor parade in the national capital was the handiwork of agents provocateurs, but that cannot take the focus away from the main demands of farmers.The party extended its full solidarity ...

South Korea adds 559 cases, highest in 10 days

South Korea has reported 599 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 10 days, as health workers scramble to slow infections at religious facilities, which have been a major source throughout the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Preventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021