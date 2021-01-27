Left Menu

BJP's UP MLA Surendra Singh accuses party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:51 IST
The BJP's Uttar Pradesh MLA Surendra Singh has accused party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land and said he will sit on a 101-hour fast so that good sense prevails in the parliamentarian and the district magistrate of Ballia.

The Bairia legislator has also alleged that District Magistrate H P Shahi was working under pressure from the MP.

Responding to the allegation, the MP's private secretary Aman Singh said the BJP MLA has become ''mentally bankrupt''.

''Instead of making allegations in the media, the MLA should have fought a legal battle,'' he said, adding that Virendra Singh Mast would not reply to the accusation.

The legislator told reporters on Tuesday, ''BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has grabbed over 18 acres of land in his, son, brother and nephew's name by forgery. He is a land mafia.'' The Ballia district magistrate was under pressure, Surendra Singh alleged, adding he would hold a 101-hour fast for the ''buddhi shuddhi'' of the DM and the MP.

The day and date of fast will be announced soon, he said.

However, the MP on Tuesday, while addressing a programme in Bairia claimed that no other parliamentarian or legislator was more powerful than him.

''Everyone knows what happens to those who create hurdles in work of others. I am here for past five to six months seeing everything,'' Mast said.

''No one can do good to society after creating hatred. I don't speak much, but that doesn't mean I am afraid of anyone,'' he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, the differences between MLA and MP again came to the fore during a meeting of district vigilance and monitoring committee when supporters of both the lawmakers exchanged expletives outside the venue, sources said.

MLA Surendra Singh, who boycotted the meeting after being allegedly interrupted by a supporter of the MP, claimed that Virendra Singh Mast got unauthorised persons sit in the meeting where he wanted to raise the matter of alleged land grabbing.

The MP, however, said, ''There was no problem in the meeting. The MLA was pressuring officers to do dishonest work. I know who can attend meeting and how it is conducted.'' District Magistrate HP Shahi refused to comment on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

