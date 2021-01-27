Left Menu

Biden's pick for UN post says US will counter China's agenda

Linda Thomas-Greenfield says that if confirmed by the US Senate as Americas ambassador to the United Nations she will vigorously counter Chinas authoritarian agenda and engage in people-to-people diplomacy. The veteran foreign service officer, in prepared remarks, speaks of Chinas diplomatic inroads during the Trump administration, which pursued an America First policy that weakened international alliances.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:03 IST
Biden's pick for UN post says US will counter China's agenda

Linda Thomas-Greenfield says that if confirmed by the US Senate as America's ambassador to the United Nations she will vigorously counter China's authoritarian agenda and engage in “people-to-people diplomacy.” The veteran foreign service officer, in prepared remarks, speaks of China's diplomatic inroads during the Trump administration, which pursued an “America First” policy that weakened international alliances. And she makes clear there will be a change under President Joe Biden to reengaging internationally and promoting American values, according to excerpts of her Wednesday testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee obtained by The Associated Press. “When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent — when we exert our influence in accordance with our values — the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being,” she says.

Alluding to the absence of US global leadership during Donald Trump's four-year presidency, Thomas-Greenfield says: “If instead we walk away from the table, and allow others to fill the void, the global community suffers — and so do American interests.” She then turns to China, which has become a major player on the global stage in recent years and much more outspoken on a range of global issues at the United Nations and elsewhere. Beijing also has come under sharp criticism from the US and many other nations for its treatment of more than 1 million Uighurs and members of other Chinese Muslim minority groups and for its delayed announcement of COVID-19, which was first diagnosed Wuhan.

“We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution — American values,” Thomas-Greenfield says. “Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch.” If confirmed by the Senate, Thomas-Greenfield would be neither the first African American nor the first woman, nor even the first African American woman, to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations. But she is a groundbreaking diplomat nonetheless. She joined the State Department more than three decades ago, when Black women were even more of a rarity in the US diplomatic corps than they are today, and she is the most experienced diplomat of the six people named by Biden for top national security positions.

“Throughout my career, from Jamaica to Nigeria, Pakistan to Switzerland, I've learned that effective diplomacy means more than shaking hands and staging photo ops,” Thomas-Greenfield says in her prepared remarks. “It means developing real, robust relationships,” she says. “It means finding common ground and managing points of differentiation. It means doing genuine, old-fashioned, people-to-people diplomacy.” Thomas-Greenfield stresses that American leadership must be rooted in the country's core values — “support for democracy, respect for universal human rights, and the promotion of peace and security.” She says she also will back reforms that make the UN “efficient and effective” and promises to develop “a strong partnership” with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two farmers die as hut catches fire

Two farmers died when their hut caught fire here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place in Piphara village in the Jaithara area Tuesday night, they added.Kalicharan 40 and Radheyshyam 35 were sleeping in a hut after liting a bonf...

Strong demand for Austrian, Greek bond sales

Austria and Greece bond sales won strong demand on Wednesday, joining larger peers who issued debt via syndication earlier in the month. Austria received 40 billion euros of investor orders and Greece 25 billion euros for their new 10-year ...

VMLY&R India, Reseau kick-off 'Meet the Makers' for bright entrepreneurs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 27 ANINewsVoir Global brand and customer experience agency VMLYR, and Startup Reseau, a start-up ecosystem facilitator, announced the launch of a virtual 30-day Bootcamp program for emerging tech startups w...

2 killed, 6 injured in blast at bus station in northern Philippines

At least two people have been killed and six others injured in a bomb blast that occurred next to a bus station in the northern Philippines municipality of Tulunan in the Cotabato Province, CCN Philippines reported on Wednesday, citing Tul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021