BJP-JD(S) likely to join hands for Legislative Council Chairman and Dy Chairman post in Karnataka

With leaders of both partiesholding talks, there are all indications that the ruling BJPand JD(S) are likely to join hands for the post of KarnatakaLegislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

On Wednesday, JD(S) candidate for the Chairman post,Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inthis regard and sought the BJP's support.

Horatti said JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda hasalready spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJPpresident J P Nadda seeking the ruling party's support.

''I met the Chief Minister.Yesterday our (JDS) 13MLCs, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy (party leader andformer CM) had held discussions, and we have decided to askfor council Chairman post and to support them (BJP) for theDeputy Chairman post,'' Horatti said.

Speaking to reporters here after meetingYediyurappa, he said the Chief Minister has told him thatBJP's decision will be communicated to the JD(S) leadershipafter discussion with the party MLCs.

''I'm the senior member in the House (council) andthere is general opinion among everyone that I should be made(the Chairman).. so we are asking for the Chairman post andwill support them (BJP) for Deputy Chairman,'' he added.

The election for the post of Chairman and DeputyChairman are likely to take place during the joint session ofthe state legislature beginning from Thursday.

There are all indications that the incumbentChairman K Pratapachandra Shetty, who is from the Congress,may resign soon, as the ruling BJP has moved a no-confidencemotion against him which is likely to be supported by the JD(S).

The post of the Deputy Chairman has fell vacantfollowing JD(S)' S L Dharme Gowda's alleged death by suicidelast month.

Noting that discussions have taken place with thePrime Minister and Nadda, Horatti said ''Deve Gowda has toldthem that I (Horatti) should be given a chance considering myseniority.'' ''Nadda had asked for my bio-data which has beensent.He has told Gowda that their decision will becommunicated to the party (BJP) state president,'' Horattisaid, adding that he has experience, seniority and trust ofMLCs of various parties to conduct the proceedings of thelegislative council as its Chairman.

Horatti, however, was non committal to a question onseeking Congress' support in case BJP does not come along.

''I have belief that they (BJP) will accept mycandidature as Chairman,'' he added.

Speculation is rife in BJP circles that the rulingparty may agree to support Horatti, in return for the regionalparty's support in its move to oust Shetty and passage ofcertain key bills, and will settle for Deputy Chairman post.

The earlier move by both parties in December toremove Shetty as Chairman was not successful as their noticeof no-confidence was rejected on technical grounds. The Househad witnessed high drama that day with the BJP-JDS andCongress members hurling abuses and pushing each other.

Amid the ruckus on December 15,the the then DeputyChairman Dharme Gowda was even pulled down from the Chair.

Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest partyin the Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29including the chairman, JD(S) 13, one independent and onevacant (due to death of Dharme Gowda).PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)