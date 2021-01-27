Left Menu

Mehbooba arrives in Jammu on week-long visit, to hold discussions with PDP leaders on party affairs

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:11 IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday arrived in Jammu on a week-long visit to hold discussions with senior leaders on party affairs and the future strategy.

This is the former chief minister's first visit to the Jammu division post Jammu and Kashmir's maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections that were held in November-December last year.

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of various political parties including the PDP, swept the polls by winning 110 out of 280 seats.

''Mehbooba Mufti has arrived in Jammu. She will be holding threadbare discussions with district units over the next week with a focus on party affairs and the future strategy,'' PDP spokesperson Firdous Ahmad Tak told PTI.

During her visit, Mehbooba will visit the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, and the Chenab Valley region to interact with party leaders and workers, he said.

She will also visit the bereaved family of former minister Sardar Rafiq Khan in Poonch to express her condolences, the PDP spokesperson said.

The 85-year-old leader breathed his last on January 20.

