COVID failed to stop India's upsurge, FDI grew in double digits in 2020: Nadda

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda lauded the central government's effort to boost the country's economy and said the foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew in double digits in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "COVID failed to stop India's upsurge. FDI in India grew in double digits in 2020 when most developed countries fared in negative figures amongst the top recipients in 2019," he said.

Nadda's remarks came while he was speaking at the Manipur State BJP Executive meeting via video conferencing today. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP national spokesperson, and Manipur In-charge Dr Sambit Patra, and other senior BJP leaders were present in Manipur.

The BJP chief lauded party workers for good work in Manipur as nearly 54,000 new members joined the party in the state. Praising the Manipur Chief Minister, Nadda said the "culture of blockade is gone and development is coming to the state".

"Today, under the leadership of N Biren Singh, we are witnessing a sea change in Manipur. The culture of blockade is gone and development is coming to the state," he said. The BJP president said the party must ensure that 300 members are made in each booth. "The party workers must ensure that every class of citizens from the state should join the party and special emphasis must be given to the tribals in the state," he added.

Nadda highlighted that there is an immense opportunity in Manipur related to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "I would request the state government to try and implement how local products can become a country-wide brand, supporting the idea of vocal for local. We have to ensure that people at the local level understand how the country is moving forward in the dynamic leadership of PM Modi," he said.

"Since PM Modi attained duties, Northeast India has been in the mainstream, as far as development, connectivity, education and tourism is concerned," he added. (ANI)

