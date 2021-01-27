Left Menu

AP Panchayat Polls: SEC censures 2 top IAS officers for "dereliction" of duty; State govt rejects

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:53 IST
AP Panchayat Polls: SEC censures 2 top IAS officers for "dereliction" of duty; State govt rejects

The State Election Commission(SEC) in Andhra Pradesh has censured two senior IAS officersfor alleged dereliction of duty in their work related to thegram panchayat elections.

A day after the SEC wrote to it, the state government onWednesday rejected the recommendation that the censure wouldbecome part of their service records and would communicate thedecision in a proper manner to the poll body, an officialsource said.

In the letter to Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, StateElection Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said Principal SecretaryGopal Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner of Panchayat Raj MGirija Sankar failed to carry out their duties in preparingthe latest electoral rolls for the Gram Panchayat polls.

On Monday, Ramesh Kumar had told a press conference thatas result of the 'dereliction' of duty by the two officials,the SCE was forced to conduct the elections on the basis ofJanuary 2019 electoral rolls.

He had also claimed that over 3.50 lakh first time voterswho attained the age of 18 missed the chance to exercise theirfranchise in the polls, to be held in four phases next month.

The SEC had said the censure would become part of theservice record of the two officials.

A top government source said that SECs recommendationwas rejected by the state government on the ground that thecommission was not the competent authority to initiate suchaction.

''The state government would not be considering thatcensure. It is one sided. The SEC did not seek explanationfrom the officials before issuing the censure. The SEC is notthe competent authority. We will inform the SEC in a propermanner about the governments intention,'' the source told PTI.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Ramesh Kumar said hewas not vindictive against the two officials and if theychanged their 'attitude', there could be a chance for him torethink on the censure action.

The Y S Jagan Mohan government and the SEC have been atloggerheads over the conduct of the local body elections withthe former seeking postponement of the exercise, citing theCOVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination programme.

While a single judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh HighCourt earlier this month suspended the SEC's poll schedule, adivision bench, allowing an appeal by the poll body, latergave the go ahead for the elections.

In a setback to the state government, the Supreme Courton January 25 dismissed its appeal against the high courtorder saying, 'We cannot be part of this ego battle'.

The SEC on January 23 issued the notification for thegram Panchayat elections to be conducted in four phases fromFebruary 5, with the nomination process scheduled to begin onMonday.

However, it later rescheduled the first phase whileleaving the previous schedule for the subsequent phasesunaltered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package

A factory in Wales that produces AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was partially evacuated on Wednesday after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident. Operated by Wockhardt UK, the pla...

EU envoy urges Biden to remove aluminum tariffs, settle aircraft subsidy dispute

The European Unions ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to immediately lift aluminum tariffs imposed on EU imports and work to settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies. Stavros Lambri...

Soccer-Ozil looks forward to playing again at Fenerbahce but shuts door on Germany return

New Fenerbahce signing Mesut Ozil said on Wednesday he was at the club he loved but reiterated his commitment to not be available for the German national team, which he quit two years ago. Ozil was a key member of Germanys World Cup-winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021