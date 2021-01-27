Pay revision: T'gana govt staff sore yet repose faith in CM

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI): Telangana government employeesunions on Wednesday expressed disappointment over some of therecommendations of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

The suggestion on 'fitment' (deciding the hike inwages) of 7.5 per cent is one. However, they said ChiefMinister K Chandrasekhar Rao would ensure a fair deal tothem.

The leaders of the employees met a committee headed byChief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the issue today.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, they said theyare disappointed over the recommendations, including the 7.5per cent fitment and reducing house rent allowance (HRA).

The PRC submitted its report to the government recently.

Recalling that they had got 43 per cent fitment earlier,the employees leaders said they told the committee headed bythe Chief Secretary that the fitment should not be less thanthat.

Expressing confidence in the government, they said theywould make efforts to get a good deal.

Rao has been sympathetic towards the employees and thefitment would be finalised in the talks with him, they said.

Meanwhile, some employees unions held protests here overthe PRC recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)