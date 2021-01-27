Left Menu

France tells Guinea to shed light on arbitrary arrests or face threat of EU measures

France said on Wednesday it wanted Guinea to shed light on a spate of arrests targeting opposition figures in the country and warned that without answers the European Union could impose measures on Africa's top bauxite producer.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:16 IST
France said on Wednesday it wanted Guinea to shed light on a spate of arrests targeting opposition figures in the country and warned that without answers the European Union could impose measures on Africa's top bauxite producer. President Alpha Conde's victory in Guinea's October's election has come under international scrutiny. French President Emmanuel Macron has accused him of changing the constitution solely to stay in power. Conde's decision to run for a third term led to violent protests in which dozens of people were killed before and after the election, and in recent days there have been arrests targeting opposition figures.

"We condemn the ongoing detention of opponents outside of judicial procedures," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that one opponent had been given French consular protection. "It is up to President Conde to take necessary initiatives. With the European Union, we have asked for light to be shed on the events taking place now and with possibly measures taken if that isn't done."

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

