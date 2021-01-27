Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:25 IST
BJP-JD(S) to join hands for Legislative Council Chairman and Dy Chairman post in Karnataka

After several rounds ofdiscussions, the ruling BJP on Wednesday decided to join handswith the JD(S) for the post of Karnataka Legislative CouncilChairman and Deputy Chairman.

As per the arrangement, BJP will support JD(S) for theChairman's post, while the regional party will return thefavour by ceding the Deputy Chairman's post, top party sourcessaid.

While senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti will be thenominee for the Chairman's post, the BJP is fielding M KPranesh for the post of Deputy Chairman.

Pranesh will file his nomination papers on Thursday andthe election to the Deputy Chairmans post is scheduled onJanuary 29.

The decision to support JD(S) for the Chairman's post andto field Pranesh as BJP's nominee for Deputy Chairman wasarrived at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappawith party MLCs and a few senior Ministers.

Earlier in the day Horatti met Yediyurappa in this regardand sought the BJP's support.

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda has already spoken toPrime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Naddaseeking the ruling party's support, he had said.

''I met the Chief Minister. Yesterday our (JDS) 13 MLCs, HD Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy (party leader and former CM)had held discussions, and we have decided to ask for councilChairman post and to support them (BJP) for the DeputyChairman post,'' Horatti said.

Speaking to reporters here after meeting Yediyurappa, hesaid ''I'm the senior member in the House (council) and thereis a general opinion among everyone that I should be made (theChairman).

...so we are asking for the Chairman's post and willsupport them (BJP) for that of Deputy Chairman.'' The election for the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairmanwill take place during the joint session of the statelegislature, beginning from Thursday.

There are all indications that the incumbent Chairman KPratapachandra Shetty, who is from the Congress, may resignsoon, as the ruling BJP has moved a no-confidence motionagainst him, which is likely to be supported by the JD (S).

The post of the Deputy Chairman has fallen vacantfollowing JD(S)' S L Dharme Gowda's alleged death by suicidelast month.

Noting that discussions have taken place with the PrimeMinister and Nadda, Horatti said Deve Gowda has told them thathe (Horatti) should be given a chance as Chairman of the upperhouse, considering his seniority.

''Nadda had asked for my bio-data, which has been sent. Hehas told Gowda that their decision will be communicated to theparty (BJP) state president,'' he said earlier today.

According to BJP sources, the ruling party agreed tosupport Horatti in return for the regional party's support inits move to oust Shetty and ensure passage of certain keybills.

The earlier move by both parties in December to removeShetty as Chairman was not successful as their notice of no-confidence was rejected on technical grounds.

The House had witnessed high drama that day with BJP-JDSand Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other.

Amid the ruckus on December 15, the then Deputy ChairmanDharme Gowda was even pulled down from the Chair.

Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest party inthe Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29,including the chairman, JD(S) 13, one independent and onevacant (due to death of Dharme Gowda).

