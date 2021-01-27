Left Menu

BJP-JSP to meet Andhra Governor, request him to ensure free and fair Panchayat polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will meet and request Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to ensure free and fair Gram Panchayat polls in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will meet and request Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to ensure free and fair Gram Panchayat polls in the state. BJP and its alliance partner JSP also held a joint meeting on Wednesday ahead of the Gram Panchayat polls which are scheduled to be held next month.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, JSP leader Nadendla Manohar alleged that the YSRCP government is acting deliberately to ensure "unanimous" elections. "This is unprecedented. We will meet the governor and plead for free and fair elections. The BJP and JSP formed a strong alliance," he said.

"For the Tirupati parliamentary seat bypoll, both parties have identified some candidates. The final candidate will be finalised at the right time. The national leadership of BJP and our party president Pawan Kalyan will take the final call," Manohar said. He also condemned the violence which took place in Delhi.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government should ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the Gram panchayat elections. "We demand that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy take care that the election is conducted in a democratic manner. The ruling party is giving a call for a unanimous election. Not allowing nominations is not correct. BJP-JSP will contest in the gram panchayat polls. Candidates should be allowed to file online nominations," Veerraju said.

He further said, "In the wake of untoward incidents that took place during nominations for Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad elections, we suspect similar incidents in gram panchayat elections. In that wake, we will give a representation to the governor." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

