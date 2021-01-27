Left Menu

NCP minister Jayant Patil to tour 84 assembly segments in Maha

NCP minister Jayant Patil to tour 84 assembly segments in Maha
Maharashtra NCP president andWater Resources Minister Jayant Patil will tour 84 assemblyconstituencies of Vidarbha and Khandesh as part of an outreachcampaign, the party said on Wednesday.

Jayant Patil will start his tour from Aheri inGadchiroli from Thursday under the 'Rashtravadi VidarbhaParivar Samvad Yatra campaign, NCP leader and coordinator ofthe programme, Pravin Kunte Patil, told reporters here.

Around 84 assembly constituencies will be covered inthe first phase, wherein meetings will be held with NCPcadres, he said.

Jayant Patil during his journey will also preside overgovernment meetings regarding difficulties faced by irrigationprojects in districts he will be visiting, Pravin Patil said.

Jayant Patil will visit about 14 districts of Vidarbhaand Khandesh (north Maharashtra) over 18 days, he added.

