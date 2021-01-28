Left Menu

UAE anticipated review of policies by Biden administration -ambassador statement

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:26 IST
The UAE ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, said on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates anticipated a review of current policies by the new U.S. administration, welcoming joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and for renewed regional dialogue, according to a statement posted on the Embassy Twitter account.

"The UAE will work closely with the Biden administration on a comprehensive approach to Middle East peace and stability," the ambassador said in the post.

The administration of President Joe Biden has temporarily paused some pending arms sales to U.S. allies in order to review them, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

