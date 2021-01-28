Left Menu

'Power nap' PM Johnson? British minister says: no - he works hard

I have no knowledge, I don't believe that those stories are true, everything that I've seen of the prime minister is that he works through the day incredibly hard.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:44 IST
'Power nap' PM Johnson? British minister says: no - he works hard

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not have power naps while on the job and works incredibly hard through the day, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.

Asked by LBC radio if Johnson had power naps, Gove said: "I've no awareness that he does. I have no knowledge, I don't believe that those stories are true, everything that I've seen of the prime minister is that he works through the day incredibly hard. I don't know where this story has come from."

"The prime minister, like all of us, is focused 24/7 on defeating this virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India says it contains spread of COVID-19, no new cases in fifth of country

India said on Thursday it had curbed an increase in COVID-19 infections, with a fifth of its districts reporting no new cases for a week, even as its immunisation campaign has covered 2.4 million people. The country of 1.35 billion has reco...

EasyJet calls for exit-plan from travel curbs to rescue summer

EasyJet urged governments on Thursday to set out a plan for easing COVID-19 travel restrictions as the British airline warned its prospects had worsened for January-March and it could not give forecasts for the key summer season. Like all a...

Russia registers 19,138 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, January 28 ANISputnik Russia registered 19,138 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 17,741 the day before, taking the tally to 3,793,810, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, 19,138 c...

European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street sell-off

European stocks hit a near one-month low on Thursday following Wall Streets worst sell-off since October on concerns about high valuations, with investors also growing wary about a rise in more contagious coronavirus variants.The pan-Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021