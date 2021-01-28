'Power nap' PM Johnson? British minister says: no - he works hard
I have no knowledge, I don't believe that those stories are true, everything that I've seen of the prime minister is that he works through the day incredibly hard.Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:44 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not have power naps while on the job and works incredibly hard through the day, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.
Asked by LBC radio if Johnson had power naps, Gove said: "I've no awareness that he does. I have no knowledge, I don't believe that those stories are true, everything that I've seen of the prime minister is that he works through the day incredibly hard. I don't know where this story has come from."
"The prime minister, like all of us, is focused 24/7 on defeating this virus."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
