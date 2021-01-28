Left Menu

Mamata wants to create 'Greater Bangladesh': Dilip Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:31 IST
In a Facebook post, BJP statepresident Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee of trying to create a ''GreaterBangladesh'' by raising 'Jai Bangla' slogan at her publicmeetings.

Ghosh shared a poster on his official Facebook accountwhere an image of Banerjee is shown with the caption -''Thehonourary person is uttering the Bangladeshi slogan Jai Banglawhich is the national slogan of Islamic Bangladesh.'' ''She is fighting with the objective of a GreaterBangladesh,'' the post said.

Two other images of Bangladeshi actor Firdauscampaigning for the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha pollsand a Bangladeshi cricketer inaugurating a Durga Puja,organised by a Trinamool Congress MLA in north Kolkata, werealso attached with the Facebook post.

The chief minister on January 23 declined to speak atan event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthanniversary where ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in thepresence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the sloganwas raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorialevent to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the freedomfighter.

''This is a government programme and not a politicalprogramme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybodyto invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, JaiHind,'' she had said, wrapping up.

Strongly reacting to Ghosh's Facebook post, TMC MPSougata Roy described it as ''not worthy of response''.

''It is condemnable that the BJP is trying to importits divisive communal brand of politics to Bengal,'' Roy added.

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, ''Ghosh has forgottenthat the BJP has increased its number by inducting former TMCmembers which shows the bankruptcy of the saffron party''.

