Left Menu

Rahul continues to attack Centre on agri legislations, claims ryots not aware of details

PTI | Kalpetta | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:39 IST
Rahul continues to attack Centre on agri legislations, claims ryots not aware of details

Kalpetta (Ker), Jan 28 (PTI): Congress leader RahulGandhi on Thursday continued to attack the Centre over thethree farm laws and claimed most farmers were not aware ofdetails of the bills and if they did, there would have been anagitation throughout the country.

Referring to the contentious central farm laws, hesaid it was the ''latest deadly assault'' on the farmers.

A day after violence during the farmers' tractorrally in Delhi, Gandhi had appealed to the Narendra Modigovernment on Wednesday to repeal, what he claimed were,''anti-agriculture'' laws.

''Most of the farmers are not aware of the details ofthe farm bills.Because if they did, there would have beenan agitation throughout the country,'' he said,addressing a UDFconvention on Thursday at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabhaconstituency, on the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala.

He also alleged that while the BJP government atthe Centre was ''aggressively'' using its central agencies-CBIand the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-against opposition partyruled governments, there was no such pressure on left ruledKerala where the assembly polls are only months away.

''In every opposition party ruled states, CBIand ED are used aggressively by the BJP.There is no such thingin Kerala. There is no such pressure on the Kerala government.

CBI and ED are very relaxed on the cases here,''Gandhi said.

''You go through newspaper reports.Does the BJP attack theCongress more or the CPI(M)? Does the Prime Minister attackthe Chief Minister of Kerala or does he attack theleadershipof the Congress party?'' he asked, apparentlysuggesting that the saffron party was going soft on the leftfront in the southern state.

Continuing to target the Centre over the farmlaws,Gandhi alleged the basic idea was to hand over theagricultural system of the country to three or fourbusinessmen. ''Five to 10 people are ''stealing'' every singlefarmer's produce. They are stealing from every single worker,they are stealing from every single worker in the mandis andstealing from every truck driver who takes wheat from themandis and the Prime Minister of India is organising therobbery,'' he alleged.

''This is not just a crime against farmers, butcrime against India,'' Gandhi said.

Gandhi also said if the Congress-led UDF comes topower in Kerala, a medical college, along pending demand ofhis Wayanad constituency, would become a reality.

''The state government is going slow on this demand,''he claimed.

Later after inaugurating a spice kit distributionto SC farmers at Ambalavayal, organised by RARS, Keralaagriculture university, Gandhi said his endeavour was to makeWayanad synonymouswith spices and he had written to theCentre to set up a spice park in the district.PTI UD BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for del...

Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

Union Minister for RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organised funct...

Pandemic opportunity to revive pending reforms in education, skill space: Pradhan

With the accelerated automation due to the COVID-19 crisis making it necessary to reskill the workforce globally, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Indias New Education Policy gives a lot of focus to reskilling and upskilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021