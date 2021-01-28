Maha: Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil from Solapur joins Congress

Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil, whobelongs to a prominent political family in Solapur district ofMaharashtra, and who had recently shot dead a ''man-eater''leopard after being roped in for the task by the forestdepartment, joined the Congress party on Thursday.

Dhavalsinh belongs to the family of cooperative leaderlate Shankarrao Mohite Patil from Akluj in the district.

He is the first cousin of Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, whojoined the BJP in 2019.

Dhavalsinh is the nephew of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil,who was former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Hisfather late Pratapsinh Mohite Patil was a Congress MLC.

Dhavalsinh was in the news recently for shooting deada leopard that said to have killed at least eight people.

He joined the Congress in the presence of former UnionHome Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the party's state unitchief Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress's Latur MLA DhirajDeshmukh, who was presenton the occasion, expressed confidence that just as Dhavalsinhtook aim at the leopard, he would also do the same with theBJP.

Dhavalsinh said Congress may be down at present, buthe would work hard to rejuvenate the party base.

Shinde said Dhavalsinhhad the vision to make theright decision of joining the Congress.

Thorat said Dhavalsinh had killed the leopard becauseit was harming humans.

''BJP, beware now. Dhavalsinh doesn't spare anyone whodoes wrong,'' he said.

''With young leaders joining the Congress, the partyhas a bright future,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)