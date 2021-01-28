Left Menu

Maha: Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil from Solapur joins Congress

Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil, whobelongs to a prominent political family in Solapur district ofMaharashtra, and who had recently shot dead a man-eaterleopard after being roped in for the task by the forestdepartment, joined the Congress party on Thursday.Dhavalsinh belongs to the family of cooperative leaderlate Shankarrao Mohite Patil from Akluj in the district.He is the first cousin of Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, whojoined the BJP in 2019.Dhavalsinh is the nephew of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil,who was former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:59 IST
Maha: Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil from Solapur joins Congress

Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil, whobelongs to a prominent political family in Solapur district ofMaharashtra, and who had recently shot dead a ''man-eater''leopard after being roped in for the task by the forestdepartment, joined the Congress party on Thursday.

Dhavalsinh belongs to the family of cooperative leaderlate Shankarrao Mohite Patil from Akluj in the district.

He is the first cousin of Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, whojoined the BJP in 2019.

Dhavalsinh is the nephew of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil,who was former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Hisfather late Pratapsinh Mohite Patil was a Congress MLC.

Dhavalsinh was in the news recently for shooting deada leopard that said to have killed at least eight people.

He joined the Congress in the presence of former UnionHome Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the party's state unitchief Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress's Latur MLA DhirajDeshmukh, who was presenton the occasion, expressed confidence that just as Dhavalsinhtook aim at the leopard, he would also do the same with theBJP.

Dhavalsinh said Congress may be down at present, buthe would work hard to rejuvenate the party base.

Shinde said Dhavalsinhhad the vision to make theright decision of joining the Congress.

Thorat said Dhavalsinh had killed the leopard becauseit was harming humans.

''BJP, beware now. Dhavalsinh doesn't spare anyone whodoes wrong,'' he said.

''With young leaders joining the Congress, the partyhas a bright future,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hind Swaraj - Book from the past about Future of India

New Delhi India, January 28 ANIThePRTree The life-force of any society is reflected in the transformations it goes through, but it is not necessary that every change is for good that is why a dynamic society has to keep its conscience alive...

India has started world's largest corona vaccine programme; in just 12 days we vaccinated over 23 lakh health workers: PM Modi.

India has started worlds largest corona vaccine programme in just 12 days we vaccinated over 23 lakh health workers PM Modi....

WHO team in Wuhan probing COVID-19 origins moves out of quarantine

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel in Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city where the virus emerged in late 2019. T...

Senegal confirms presence of UK variant of coronavirus

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has now been detected in Senegal, its health institute said on Thursday, just as measures to contain the spread of the virus appeared to have stalled a recent surge.Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021