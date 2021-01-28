Russian court orders Kremlin critic Navalny be kept in jail, rejects his appeal
A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail and rejected his appeal against his detention. Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 for alleged parole violations that he denies.
A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail and rejected his appeal against his detention.
Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 for alleged parole violations that he denies. He could face years in jail. The West has called on Russia to release him and tens of thousands of Russians protested against his jailing on Saturday.
Navalny's allies have called for new protests this weekend to demand his release.
