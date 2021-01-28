Left Menu

T'gana: Unemployment allowance scheme might be announced soon, says Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:09 IST
Telangana Minister and WorkingPresident of the ruling TRS K T Rama Rao on Thursday indicatedthat the government might soon announce the implementation ofunemployment allowance scheme, an election promise of theparty.

''Maybe, the chief minister might announce theunemployment allowance soon. That is also coming,'' Rama Rao,son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,said.

The TRS had promised, before the 2018 assemblyelections, providing an allowance of Rs 3,016 to theunemployed youth.

The opposition Congress and BJP have often criticisedthe ruling TRS for not implementing the promise so far.

Rama Rao, who was speaking at a meeting of TRS-affiliated power sector employees' union, said the governmentunder the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao hasaddressed the basic issues of power and water supply andirrigation.

The flagship Kaleswaram project is the world's largestmulti-stage lift irrigation project which has been completedin three-and-a-half years, he said.

The state has emerged as the ''granary for the entirecountry'' (with record paddy production), he added.

Observing that the state government is implementingwelfare schemes on an unprecedented scale, he cited theexamples of 'KCR kit' for pregnant women, nutritious meals inAnganwadi centres, provision of meals with fine rice varietyfor students in government schools, fees reimbursement schemefor students of professional colleges, scholarship scheme forstudents studying abroad and now the unemployment allowance.

The TRS government has filled up 1,31,000 jobs, hesaid.

The CM has also announced recruitment of another50,000 personnel, Rama Rao, Minister for MunicipalAdministration and IT, said.

Taking exception to the sharp criticism of oppositionCongress and BJP against the TRS government, he asked ifseparate Telangana would have been realised if the TRS had notbeen formed.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

