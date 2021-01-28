Left Menu

BJP slams opposition parties for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:38 IST
BJP slams opposition parties for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament

Slamming opposition parties for their decision to boycott the President's address to Parliament, the BJP on Thursday accused them of ''constitutional and moral bankruptcy''.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if these parties think that the Modi government will backtrack from its support to three farm laws due to their collective pressure, then they should know that they lack such strength and that this dispensation bows only before people.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said opposition parties had been calling for a session all this while as he hit out at them for their decision to boycott the address.

A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 16 opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws.

The BJP spokesperson said all major opposition parties had spoken before these laws were passed in the last session, rejecting their contention that the government had rammed through these legislations without following due consultation.

What they have shown with this decision is their constitutional and moral bankruptcy, he said.

Parties like the Shiv Sena had even supported these laws in Parliament before making a U-turn, so did the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said.

Bhatia also lashed out at opposition parties like the Congress, TMC and the Samajwadi Party for not ''condemning'' the ''anarchy'' protesting farmers unleashed in the national capital on Republic Day and ''insult'' to the national flag.

Some opposition leaders had disapproved of the violence but alleged that the government's refusal to heed the farmers' demand to repeal these laws was a factor in it.

Bhatia said it is the government which has shown much flexibility and an open mind in its talks with farmer union leaders.

He also lauded the Delhi Police for its restrain and overall handling of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most cases in first test

Deciding its first-ever cases, Facebook Incs oversight board ruled on Thursday that the social media company was wrong to remove four of five pieces of content the board reviewed, including posts Facebook took down for violating rules on ha...

Chile receives 2 million-dose first delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Chile received a first shipment of almost two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac on Thursday and plans to roll it out across the country from the middle of next week.The batch of 1,919,800 doses of the two-...

Coforge Q3 net profit falls 1.1pc to Rs 122cr

IT firm Coforge Ltd formerly NIIT Technologies on Thursday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore for the December quarter.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.3 crore in the year-ago period, Cof...

Troops adequately sensitised to take action to thwart acts of aggression along LAC: Lt Gen Joshi

Asserting that any effort by the Chinese military to change status quo along the border has faced effective opposition, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday said the troops on the ground have been adequately sensitised to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021