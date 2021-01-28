Why BJP leaders are mum on K'tka Dy CM's statement: Jagtap

Mumbai Congress president BhaiJagtap on Thursday questioned the silence of Maharashtra BJPleaders on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi'sremark that Mumbai should become part of the southern state.

''Do Maharashtra BJP leaders support this claim?''Jagtap asked at a press conference.

When actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pak-occupied-Kashmir, BJP leaders defended her, he alleged, askingwhy they were mum now.

The Congress supports Marathi-speaking people ofBelgaum who are facing ''atrocities'' in Karnataka, he said.

While the issue of Maharashtra's claim on Belgaum andother border areas in Karnataka is before the Supreme Court, awar of words has broken out between leaders from the twostates.

On Wednesday, Savadi demanded that Mumbai be made partof Karnataka and the Centre should declare it a UnionTerritory until then.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which aredominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territorytill the Supreme Court gives final verdict.

