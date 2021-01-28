Left Menu

Why BJP leaders are mum on K'tka Dy CM's statement: Jagtap

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:11 IST
Why BJP leaders are mum on K'tka Dy CM's statement: Jagtap

Mumbai Congress president BhaiJagtap on Thursday questioned the silence of Maharashtra BJPleaders on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi'sremark that Mumbai should become part of the southern state.

''Do Maharashtra BJP leaders support this claim?''Jagtap asked at a press conference.

When actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pak-occupied-Kashmir, BJP leaders defended her, he alleged, askingwhy they were mum now.

The Congress supports Marathi-speaking people ofBelgaum who are facing ''atrocities'' in Karnataka, he said.

While the issue of Maharashtra's claim on Belgaum andother border areas in Karnataka is before the Supreme Court, awar of words has broken out between leaders from the twostates.

On Wednesday, Savadi demanded that Mumbai be made partof Karnataka and the Centre should declare it a UnionTerritory until then.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which aredominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territorytill the Supreme Court gives final verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in Belgium

The European Commission has asked Belgian authorities to inspect production at a plant in Belgium that makes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, where problems have led to a large shortfall in supply.Belgiums Federal Agency for Medicines a...

Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employmen...

Entrepreneurs benefit more from emotional intelligence than other competencies

Research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that emotional intelligence - the ability to understand, use and manage emotions to relieve stress - may be more vital to a business survival than previously thought. The ...

Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown

Lebanese security forces fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing youth in the northern city of Tripoli on Thursday amid outrage over the death of a 30-year-old protester after violent confrontations with security forces the previous day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021