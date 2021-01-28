Mamata warns against attempts to instigate riots through fake videos on social media

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday warned against attempts by somepeople to instigate riots through fake videos on social media.

Banerjee, who was addressing a government function atNetaji Indoor Stadium here, urged police constables,homeguards and civic volunteers present at the programme to beon guard against any possible attempt to spread doctoredvideos through fake WhatsApp groups.

''There can be many WhatsApp groups which spread fakemessages to engineer riots. Be always on guard against anysuch attempt to foment trouble,'' she told the gathering.

''They (the groups) are saying whatever they likewithout verifying facts. They spread falsehoods. Remember theyhad also branded the agitating farmers in Delhi as terroristsin the past,'' Banerjee said without naming anyone.

The chief minister announced that 680 former linkmenof terror outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation and 420former Maoists who have surrendered and joined the mainstreamare being recruited as homeguards.

''You had been with different organisations opposed tothe government for ideological reasons. Now when you will bedonning the uniform and wearing the cap I know you will beforever alert to serve the nation, the people,'' she said.

Banerjee said the next of kin of 530 Maoists and KLOactivists, who are either dead in violence or missing, willalso be recruited as special home guards.

Complimenting the police force for its tirelesssacrifice during the peak of he COVID-19 pandemic, she said 75police personnel had died due to the contagion. ''Thegovernment gave Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of thedeceased policeman and a job to the next of kin. But nomonetary compensation can make up the irreparable loss.'' She said the family of each of the 16,000 policepersonnel infected by coronavirus had been given Rs one lakheach.

The chief minister said 162 new police stations cameup in nine and half years of Trinamool Congress rule and 30cyber police stations had been set up.

Banerjee said there will be 10 per cent quota forcivic volunteers to the posts of home guards.

''Our police men are the best in the country - firm intheir duty but with a human face. They had donated bloodeveryday during the peak COVID-19 period when there was adearth of blood camps. They had risked their lives,'' she said.

The chief minister inaugurated virtually a slew ofdevelopment projects for the poor and marginalised peopleunder 'Jagroto Bangla' programme - a new initiative of thestate government.

The projects included the Adivasi Bhavan for tribals,Lepcha Bhavan and Bonorini Market Complex at Bonhooghly in thecity. She also handed over keys and ownership deeds to theshop owners and building named 'Mahatoron' at thepilgrom town of Tarapith, apart from giving employment tosportspersons in Jangalmahal area of south Bengal.

