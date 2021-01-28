Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy dies

Nagaland Chief Secretary TemjenToy died on Thursday evening at his residence in Kohima aftera brief illness, family sources said.

He was 57 and survived by wife and four children.

Toy, a 1989-batch IAS officer, took charge as thechief secretary of Nagaland in March 2018.

He was diagnosed with a liver problem in mid-2020 andwas under constant medication. He was also flown to the US formedical treatment but returned without much improvement,family sources said.

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, DeputyChief Minister Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliangcondoled the demise.

The IAS Association of Nagaland and other tribalorganisations also expressed their grief.

In his tribute, the governor said that Nagaland haslost an able administrator and one of the finest human beings.

''Extremely sad and shocked to know that Temjen is nomore with us. May his soul rest in peace and may God givestrength to the family to bear with this devastating tragedy,''the official handle of Raj Bhavan tweeted.

The chief minister said that his demise is a huge lossfor the Government of Nagaland and for the Nagas as a whole.

''I am extremely saddened at the passing away of TemjenToy, Chief Secretary of Nagaland. He was a humble, upright anddedicated government servant,'' Rio tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)