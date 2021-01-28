Meghalaya Cabinet approves GHADC elections on April 9

The Meghalaya Cabinet onThursday approved the proposal to hold elections to the GaroHills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said thecabinet approved the proposal of the district council affairsdepartment for holding the general elections to the GHADC.

He said the notification will be issued on March 8while the last date of filing of nominations is March 15 andwithdrawal of nominations March 19.

''The polling will be held on April 9 and the resultswill be declared on April 14,'' Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said that the model code ofconduct will come into force in the five districts of GaroHills region from March 9.

Tynsong said Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for theconduct of the general election to the GHADC.

''It is slightly on the higher side due to the ongoingCOVID-19 pandemic as there are many SOPs to be followed,'' hesaid.

The election expenditure was also approved by thecabinet in the form of advance payment against the royaltyshare of the district council.

The GHADC is currently under the administrators ruleafter the tenure of the previous House expired on October 18,last year.

The state cabinet also approved setting up of a bar atthe premises of the Shillong Airport besides increasing therate for special registration numbers for vehicles in thestate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)