Left Menu

Meghalaya Cabinet approves GHADC elections on April 9

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:41 IST
Meghalaya Cabinet approves GHADC elections on April 9

The Meghalaya Cabinet onThursday approved the proposal to hold elections to the GaroHills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said thecabinet approved the proposal of the district council affairsdepartment for holding the general elections to the GHADC.

He said the notification will be issued on March 8while the last date of filing of nominations is March 15 andwithdrawal of nominations March 19.

''The polling will be held on April 9 and the resultswill be declared on April 14,'' Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said that the model code ofconduct will come into force in the five districts of GaroHills region from March 9.

Tynsong said Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for theconduct of the general election to the GHADC.

''It is slightly on the higher side due to the ongoingCOVID-19 pandemic as there are many SOPs to be followed,'' hesaid.

The election expenditure was also approved by thecabinet in the form of advance payment against the royaltyshare of the district council.

The GHADC is currently under the administrators ruleafter the tenure of the previous House expired on October 18,last year.

The state cabinet also approved setting up of a bar atthe premises of the Shillong Airport besides increasing therate for special registration numbers for vehicles in thestate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt eases 5G path by reducing notice period to 6 months for rolling out new tech by telcos

The government on Thursday eased the path for 5G rollout in the country by reducing to six months the notice period for offering any new technology using the spectrum being put up for auction in March. Earlier, the Department of Telecom DoT...

Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its deputy caliph, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday.Our heroic armed forces have e...

Lahiri set for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Anirban Lahiri will tee up with Alex Noren and Tim Wilkinson from the tenth tee on the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open, the second tournament of the West Coast Swing at picturesque Torrey Pines in San Diego. The venue will also host...

A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing

On the morning of Jan. 20, hours before Joe Biden arrived at the White House as the 46th U.S. president, a clear plexiglass shield was erected at the guards desk at the entrance to the West Wing housing the executive offices.It was a small ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021