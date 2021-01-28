Patna-based intellectual Shaibal Gupta dies; CM announces last rites with state honours

Left Menu

28-01-2021
Noted academician Shaibal Gupta, whohad for years been the go to man for whoever wished to writeon society, economy or politics of Bihar, died here onThursday after prolonged illness.

He was 67. He is survived by wife and two children.

The most prominent face of ADRI (Asian DevelopmentResearch Institute), a Patna-based think thank, Gupta had beensuffering from multiple ailments for some time and wasadmitted earlier this month to a private hospital herefollowing a fresh bout of illness.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to whom Gupta had been anintellectual ally, called the death a ''personal loss'' and paidtributes to the role played by him in ushering in economicreforms in the state.

Kumar also declared that Guptas last rites will beperformed with full state honours.

Sushil Kumar Modi, the former Deputy Chief Minister whoheld finance portfolio in the state for close to a decade anda half, recalled ''it was the feedback from Gupta and his teamwhich formed the basis of the annual economic survey of thestate published every year prior to the tabling of thebudget''.

The BJP leader, who has now moved to the Rajya Sabha,also remembered Gupta for ''lending weight to the demand forspecial category status for Bihar''.

Condolences poured him for Gupta from across thepolitical spectrum. Besides Modi, BJP leaders like Unionminister Nityanand Rai and state president Sanjay Jaiswalexpressed grief over his death.

CPI state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey also mourned thedeath of Gupta and fondly recalled his close association withthe party.

CPI(M) state secretary Awadhesh Kumar also came out with acondolence message on the occasion.

