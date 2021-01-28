Left Menu

A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing

On the morning of Jan. 20, hours before Joe Biden arrived at the White House as the 46th U.S. president, a clear plexiglass shield was erected at the guard's desk at the entrance to the West Wing housing the executive offices. It was a small but noticeable sign that things were changing: COVID-19 protections missing during Donald Trump's last year in office would be a regular part of White House life in the Biden administration.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:28 IST
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing

On the morning of Jan. 20, hours before Joe Biden arrived at the White House as the 46th U.S. president, a clear plexiglass shield was erected at the guard's desk at the entrance to the West Wing housing the executive offices.

It was a small but noticeable sign that things were changing: COVID-19 protections missing during Donald Trump's last year in office would be a regular part of White House life in the Biden administration. From required mask-wearing to a new public information approach, the Democrat's steady hand-on-the-tiller style marks an abrupt change from the bombast and volatility under the Republican Trump, a businessman and former reality TV star.

"This is what normalcy looks like," said Ambassador John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Trump, when asked about the Biden administration. "It’s certainly true that if a president can’t manage the White House, he can’t manage the rest of it." A White House governing strategy assailed as chaotic by both political parties is gone, replaced by message discipline and a disinclination toward leaks.

New presidents typically benefit from a honeymoon period. Morning Consult Political Intelligence showed that, during Biden's first few days in office, 56 percent of voters approved of his job performance. But popularity can be fleeting. DOGS AND BRIEFINGS ARE BACK

The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.

"We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature," Biden said in his inaugural address. "For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury; no progress, only exhausting outrage; no nation, only a state of chaos." Trump dominated the news cycle largely as a one-man show, shifting topics regularly in a frenetic, seesaw fashion. The Biden team has stuck to a specific theme nearly every day, with Biden systematically signing executive orders to roll back one Trump policy after another.

Trump's Twitter account, a mainstay of his presidency with aggrieved and inflammatory messages on a daily if not hourly basis, was suspended in the aftermath of a Jan. 6 riot by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. Biden's tweets are used to advance his policy objectives and to share the occasional lighthearted comment, such as when he cleared up any confusion about his favorite ice cream flavor: “Can confirm it’s chocolate chip.”

WHITE HOUSE MASKS AND DIVERSITY The Biden White House approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 430,000 people in the United States, is one of the sharpest departures.

Trump routinely eschewed masks, and most officials did the same when around him. The virus infected multiple members of his White House staff, and Trump himself. Biden has mandated mask-wearing in government buildings. At public events, he and other officials adhere to public health guidelines for social distancing.

The new president has required appointees to sign stringent ethics pledges that include a ban on accepting gifts from registered lobbyists or lobbying organizations. He also has showcased diversity. Vice President Kamala Harris - the first woman, Black person and Asian American to hold the role - is on hand for event after event.

Although Biden has his share of white male advisers, other team members, from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first woman and the first Black person to hold the roles, respectively, have projected a tableau of America in a way that Trump's team did not. Biden's call to move past the polarizing Trump years will be tested as his legislative agenda encounters resistance from Republicans on Capitol Hill and from liberal lawmakers who seek bolder reforms.

"In the short term very clearly the temperature has been taken down, and despite what we’ve seen in the Capitol just a few weeks ago, people are calming down," said Republican strategist Doug Heye. “Moving forward, Biden is in a perfect position to cut the deals that Trump always said he could but never did," he said, but added, "that’s not to say it’s going to be easy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group, the prime minister said on Thursday, a week after the rare, twin suicide bombing by IS militants killed dozens in Baghdad.The Islamic State group had quickly c...

Portugal to reintroduce border controls with Spain as COVID-19 cases surge

Portugals government announced on Thursday it would reintroduce controls along its 1,200-km 750-mile border with Spain as authorities scramble to control a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira d...

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...

Shashi Tharoor, six journalists booked for sedition in UP over January 26 violence in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021