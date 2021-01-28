Naxals being pushed on backfoot: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said his government's three-prongedstrategy of ''trust, development and security'' has helped inpushing Naxals on defensive.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing a meetingof the `unified command' -- which comprises state and centralofficials -- to review the security situation and developmentworks in naxal-affected areas of the state.

''It was the second meeting of the unified command inmy tenure. For the first time, there is good coordinationbetween state and central forces and joint operations arebeing carried out (against Naxals),'' he said.

''Our policies of trust, development and security haveresulted in pushing Naxals on the backfoot. In the comingdays, we will be successful in cornering them and head towardseliminating the menace,'' he added.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Senior SecurityAdviser in the Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar and seniorofficials of police and paramilitary forces attended themeeting.

