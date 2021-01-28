Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, AIADMK leader VV Senthilnathan joins BJP

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VV Senthilnathan on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). BJP is the alliance partner of AIADMK.

Senthilnathan was inducted in the presence of L Murugan, State President and party general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu CT Ravi. Speaking to ANI, VV Senthilnathan said, "I am very happy to keep this saffron towel on my shoulders than a Dravidian towel. I am inspired by Prime Minister Modi and his dedication."

Elections for 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

