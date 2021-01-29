Left Menu

Italy's Renzi says willing to return to govt, but cold on Conte

Former premier Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he was ready to help form a new Italian government but would not commit to supporting a fresh mandate for Giuseppe Conte, the man he unseated this week as prime minister. Renzi triggered Conte's resignation when he pulled his Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition, depriving it of a majority in the upper house Senate and throwing the country into political limbo in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:16 IST
Italy's Renzi says willing to return to govt, but cold on Conte
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia

Former premier Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he was ready to help form a new Italian government but would not commit to supporting a fresh mandate for Giuseppe Conte, the man he unseated this week as prime minister.

Renzi triggered Conte's resignation when he pulled his Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition, depriving it of a majority in the upper house Senate and throwing the country into political limbo in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis is worrying Rome's partners and hampering its efforts to put together a recovery plan needed to obtain more than 200 billion euros ($242 billion) of European Union financing to rebuild its coronavirus-battered economy.

President Sergio Mattarella is holding three days of talks with party leaders to try to resolve the turmoil. He has an array of options, including looking to revive the old administration or else creating a government of technocrats to see Italy through the health and economic crises. Failing that, he could call elections two years early.

After his meeting with the head of state, Renzi said he preferred the option of forming a new "political" government, but dodged questions on whether he had posed a veto against Conte returning as prime minister. "We are not at that point," Renzi told reporters, adding that he expected his party would play a central role moving forward. "I see no possibility of forming a majority that does not include Italia Viva," he said.

Renzi, whose tiny party has barely 2.0% of voter support, has accused Conte of lacking a strategic vision, saying he risked squandering the unprecedented EU bonanza on hand-outs rather than long-term investments. DWINDLING OPTIONS

Conte has expressed no desire to patch things up with the man who unseated him, especially as any reconciliation would come at the price of a new policy agenda more to Renzi's liking. But the caretaker prime minister's options are dwindling as he has so far had no success in luring unaligned and opposition senators to the government's ranks to restore his majority.

Both the main ruling parties - the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) - say they want Mattarella to give Conte a new mandate, but they seem unable to guarantee him a majority in both houses of parliament. In this case, the president may designate another candidate to try to form a government to manage the EU fund in the hope that they can command more parliamentary backing than Conte.

Mattarella's consultations finish on Friday afternoon. He could immediately ask someone to try to form a new government, or else he could decide he needs further talks to come up with a lasting solution. EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn this week urged Italy to rapidly solve its crisis.

"If its politicians were to be distracted by an election campaign they couldn't concentrate on what the country needs," he told La Stampa newspaper. ($1 = 0.8260 euros) (Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer and Gavin Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In locked-down Lebanon, protester killed in night of unrest

A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. Omar Taybah, 30, was hit by a bullet overnight...

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official

Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.The company insisted on blacking out...

White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer

The White House expressed outrage on Thursday that Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as earnings roll in, short worries ease

U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday from sharp losses in the prior session in a broad rally as earnings season got off to a strong start and fears eased around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts. Heavyweights, including Micros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021