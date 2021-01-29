Biden administration names former Obama aide Malley as Iran envoy - official

Biden administration names former Obama aide Malley as Iran envoy - officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 08:49 IST
The Biden administration on Thursday named Robert Malley, a former top adviser in the Obama administration, as special envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
Malley was a key member of former President Barack Obama's team that negotiated the nuclear accord with Iran and world powers, an agreement that Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 despite strong opposition from Washington's European allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
