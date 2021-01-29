China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United States

China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United StatesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:18 IST
Common interests between China and the United States outweigh their differences, Vice President Wang Qishan told a delegation of U.S. represenatives on Friday, amid heightened tensions between the two nations.
State media said Wang told the visitors that upholding the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation and managing differences was key to promoting healthy and stable two-way ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
