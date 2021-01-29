TMC's Rajib Banerjee quits as MLA, thanks party supremo for opportunity to serve masses

Senior TMC leader RajibBanerjee, who recently quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet inBengal, on Friday resigned from the post of MLA.

Banerjee, who represented the Domjur assembly seat,met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly and submittedhis resignation letter.

''I have resigned as the MLA of the state assembly. Isubmitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank myparty supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me the opportunityto serve the masses,'' Banerjee, a two-time MLA, said.

''In the days to come, I would continue to serve thepeople of the Domjur constituency,'' he added.

