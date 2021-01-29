Left Menu

U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

United States President Joe Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese counterparts at a World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore in May, the organisation's president said on Friday. Borge Brende was speaking in a virtual dialogue with Singapore's prime minister, who called for a reset of the relationship between the two superpowers.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:33 IST
U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

United States President Joe Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese counterparts at a World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore in May, the organisation's president said on Friday.

Borge Brende was speaking in a virtual dialogue with Singapore's prime minister, who called for a reset of the relationship between the two superpowers. "Singapore has had very close ties with the U.S. but also worked very well with China," Brende said.

"The special annual meeting could be a place where you could see the new Biden administration and China meet." The meeting has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to Singapore over concerns about COVID-19 in Europe.

Beijing has been pushing for greater global influence in a challenge to traditional U.S. leadership. Relations between the two nations soured under former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over trade tariffs and Trump's criticism of China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "It cannot possibly be too late for the U.S. and China to reset the tone of their interactions, and avert a clash between them," said Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

"The new U.S. administration is an opportunity to steer the relationship towards safer waters," he said, adding the U.S.-China relationship should become a key strategic priority for Biden. Neither China or the United States have said whether they will send officials to the meeting due to be held from May 25-28, over which there remains uncertainty given the pandemic still raging across many parts of the world.

Lee said Singapore would work with the forum to ensure the health and safety of all. "I welcome all of you to Singapore in May...and forge a new path forward together," Lee said in prepared remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Retailer Moonpig to upsize London IPO by up to 30%

Retailer Moonpig Group will upsize its initial public offering IPO on the London Stock Exchange by up to 30 and price shares at the top end of a previously set range of 310 pence to 350 pence apiece, a bookrunner said on Friday.The online g...

Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14 on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. Musk wrote simply bitcoin in his biography on the social media site. The cryptocurrency was tradin...

Prez mentions railways' Kisan Rail in his address in Parliament

The ambitious Kisan Rail project of the railways found a mention in President Ram Nath Kovinds address in Parliament on Friday, indicating its significance for the government as a service for the agriculture sector.Announced by Finance Mini...

Maha: Two booked for assaulting traffic cop in Bhiwandi

The police have filed an FIRagainst two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling atraffic constable in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thanedistrict, an official said on Friday.A case under sections 353 assaulting a publicservant and oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021