Oppn calls for austerity measures in tourism promotion in Goa

While Goa Tourism MinisterManohar Ajgaonkar on Friday said 1.5 crore tourists visitedthe coastal state in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemicstruck, the Opposition called for austerity measures intourism promotion.

During the ongoing session of the Goa LegislativeAssembly, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai questioned theexpenditure of whopping Rs 33.68 crore on various tourismpromotion events and travel marts in the last four years.

He further claimed that the event management agencywas paid its fees despite the fact that events were cancelledduring the pandemic.

Responding to the discussion in the House, Ajgaonkarquoted the figures given by consultancy firm KPMG and said 1.5crore tourists visited the state in 2019-20.

Sardesai pointed out that the chief minister and thetourism minister had quoted two different figures abouttourists who visited the state during December 31, 2020 NewYear festivities.

While the tourism minister pegged the figure at 9lakh domestic and 7,000 international tourists, the chiefminister had claimed that 45 lakh tourists had arrived in thecoastal state to usher in the New Year.

Following that discussion, the chief minister assuredthe House that a tourism promotion board, comprising allstakeholders, will be formed in the near future to decide onall events and promotional activities of the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)