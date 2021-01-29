Left Menu

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:09 IST
Hours after quitting as the MLAof the West Bengal Assembly, Rajib Banerjee on Friday resignedfrom the primary membership of the TMC, intensifyingspeculation that he might soon switch over to the BJP.

He sent his resignation letter to TMC supremo MamataBanerjee, thanking her for the opportunities given to him toserve the people of the state.

''I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of theAll India Trinamool Congress as well as from all otherpositions held by me in the party and its associates withimmediate effect,'' Banerjee, who had stepped down from thestate cabinet last week, wrote in his resignation letter.

The former forest minister, after ending his two-decade-old relationship with the TMC, said he would alwaysvalue the time he spent as a member of the party.

