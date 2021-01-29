Left Menu

J&K LG pays homage to George Fernandes on death anniversary

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid floral tributes to former defence minister George Fernandes on his second death anniversary, an official spokesman said.

The function was organised by George Fernandes Foundation, in collaboration with Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat and Step India J&K Unit at Press Club here.

Remembering the former Union minister, the Lt Governor observed that Fernandes was a fearless leader, who tirelessly worked for the upliftment of the underprivileged. He worked for multi-dimensional development of the society and will continue to inspire the nation with his courage and selflessness, Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor, while addressing the gathering, shared his experiences of working with the former Union minister and recalled the great leader as a well-wisher of the downtrodden.

He was an extraordinary personality, able leader and was instrumental in the eradication of many social inequalities even as he always worked for the welfare and development of the people, the L-G added.

Throwing light on the work done by of the former Union Minister, the Lt Governor observed that while being the Minister for Railways, Fernandes made Konkan Railways a reality connecting Mumbai with Mangaluru through many criss-crossing rivers, valleys and mountains.

The Lt Governor said Fernandes advocated for transparency in the government systems and always stood firm for equal rights for every citizen of the country.

Underlining the importance of transparency and accountability, the Lt Governor said the present dispensation has laid a mechanism to make information of all government works available in public space.

He observed that people have equal responsibility in government decisions and their active participation is always sought by the UT government.

