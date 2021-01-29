Left Menu

PTI | Chandannagar | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST
Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir resigns, may join TMC

Chandannagar PoliceCommissioner Humayun Kabir resigned on Friday citing personalreasons, a senior official of the state government said.

Kabir is likely to join the Trinamool Congress nextmonth and maybe fielded from a seat in the Hooghly district inthe assembly elections, a party source said.

Kabir, a 2003-batch State Police Service (SPS)officer, was promoted to the rank of inspector-general ofpolice (IGP) in December.

''I have some personal aspirations, which I need fulfiland that is why I took this decision,'' he told PTI.

''I was not getting the release order, but since Ifinally got it today, I will concentrate on that,'' he added.

Kabir, considered close to Chief Minister MamataBanerjee, said he will reveal his future plans on February 4when asked whether he was joining politics.

''I will not say anything today, give me a couple ofdays. Nothing has taken any concrete form. I will talk aboutit on February 4,'' he said.

Kabir has authored several books, including 'Uttoron',which was launched by the chief minister at the KolkataInternational Book Fair last year.

He also directed a Bengali crime thriller -- 'Aleya',which was released in the theatres in 2018.

Gaurav Sharma, who is currently the Kolkata Police'sJoint Commissioner (Establishment), has been named as the newpolice commissioner of Chandannagar, a city in the Hooghlydistrict.

Sharma will take over the new post on February 1.

