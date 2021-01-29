Left Menu

In hunt for new chief, Maharashtra Congress to meet AICC leadership tomorrow

Leaders of Maharashtra Congress will meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Saturday to deliberate and decide on the future of the state units.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:32 IST
In hunt for new chief, Maharashtra Congress to meet AICC leadership tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Leaders of Maharashtra Congress will meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Saturday to deliberate and decide on the future of the state units.

According to party sources, the Maharashtra unit wants a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, as the incumbent president Balasaheb Thorat is holding the office of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, along with a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra Cabinet. "AICC Leadership will have a brainstorming session with the Maharashtra leaders tomorrow in Delhi. All the Ministers in Maharashtra government from Congress will land in Delhi to have a discussion with the leadership. Along with them, several other important leaders from the state will also be present during the meeting," a source told ANI.

They added that party leaders from Maharashtra will meet the AICC state In-charge Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil, to discuss an organisational change. "Later they will meet the Congress General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal in the evening. AICC leadership is trying to make consensus among the leaders for the change in leadership in the state regard to PCC Chief," the source stated.

According to the source, Congress wants a change in Thorat's current position and wants a new PCC chief for the state. "Initial round of talks have been done for the same and Thorat had earlier said that he is willing to quit from the position of party chief. High Command will tell him to do so. Some of the other prominent leaders from the state have also met Venugopal in Delhi," they added.

Congress plans to announce the new MPCC chief after the important meeting on Saturday. Earlier, Maharashtra AICC in-charge Patil met several senior leaders in the state and has a one-on-one discussion with them in Mumbai. Party also did a state-level survey through voice calls to party workers asking them to select one leader among the probable leads for the post of president. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google Chrome rolls out tab groups, grid layout support for Android users

Tech giant Google has started rolling out Chrome 88 with better security and tab search features. The browser is adding the much-awaited tab grouping and grid view for tabs feature on Android. Mashable quoted a report by 9To5Google report w...

Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs to enter Mushtaq Ali final

Baroda rode on skipper Kedar Devdhars fighting 64 and bowlers impressive show to beat Punjab by 25 runs and enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, here on Friday.Put into bat at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Baroda posted a competitive...

'By Africans, for Africans': Female entrepreneur pioneers facial recognition tech

C harlette NGuessan Desiree loved maths and science as a student in Ivory Coast, but never imagined she would one day use her problem-solving savvy to develop facial recognition technology more adept at identifying and verifying African fac...

TN cabinet gives nod for Rs 52,257 cr investment proposals; to unveil new industrial policy

Chennai, Jan 29 PTI The Tamil Nadu cabinet on Fridaygave its nod for 24 major investment proposals, valued at Rs52,257 crore, that would generate 93,935 jobs.The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, alsoaccorded its approval to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021