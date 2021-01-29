UK says not surprised over China's passport stance on Hong Kong

Britain said on Friday it was disappointed but not surprised that China would no longer recognise special British passports offered to residents of Hong Kong.

"We are disappointed but not surprised by the Chinese decision not to recognise British National (Overseas) passports," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

"People with BN(O) status now have a choice to come and live, work and study in the UK. We look forward to welcoming those who wish to settle here."

