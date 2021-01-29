UK says not surprised over China's passport stance on Hong Kong

UK says not surprised over China's passport stance on Hong KongReuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:07 IST
Britain said on Friday it was disappointed but not surprised that China would no longer recognise special British passports offered to residents of Hong Kong.
"We are disappointed but not surprised by the Chinese decision not to recognise British National (Overseas) passports," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.
"People with BN(O) status now have a choice to come and live, work and study in the UK. We look forward to welcoming those who wish to settle here."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EU companies in China should 'prepare for the worst' in digital decoupling - report
China reports most new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months
Trump signs amended China investment ban, requiring complete divestment by Nov. 2021
China reports 138 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 115 a day earlier
Team from WHO heads to China in search of COVID origins