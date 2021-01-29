Cong holds 'Hunkaar Rally' in Tripura

The opposition Congress inTripura on Friday organized a 'Hunkaar rally to protestagainst the ''slaughtering of democracy'' and skyrocketingprices in the state.

The protestors also threatened to organize movementagainst the BJP-IPFT alliance government in the state torestore democracy.

Addressing the rally, Congress Working Committeemember and the party in-charge of Tripura, Kuljit Singh Nagrasaid the government has throttled democracy in the state bylaunching attacks on the workers and leaders of the oppositionparties.

The government has butchered democracy by launchingrepeated attacks on the members and leaders of oppositionparties. It has also indulged in corruptions in administrationfor their political interests, he told the rally.

Nagra said that during his visits to the far flung andhilly areas of the state he had found that there is acutecrisis of drinking water, no jobs under MGNREGA, neithertoilets nor gas connections.

They dont have ration cards. I want to ask ChiefMinister Biplab Kumar Deb who will deliver benefits to thesepoor people of Tripura who are living in far-flung areas ofthe state.

''You can only talk big. It is a matter of shame foryou that people are not getting drinking water. Biplab Debsgovernment is a government of the corporate not garib kisarkar (government of the poor), he said.

Congress, he said, will intensify movement againstthe Biplab Deb government to topple it in the assemblyelections due in the year 2023.

