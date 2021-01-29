Will seek special COVID-19 duty medals for cops: Maha DGP

Maharashtra Director General ofPolice Hemant Nagrale on Friday said he would ask the chiefminister to give special medals to those in the force who haddisplayed exemplary work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to reporters here, he said such a practicewas prevalent in some other states, including Tamil Nadu.

''The services of the personnel during such difficulttimes must be recognised,'' he said.

The DGP gave appointment letters to 74 people who wereinducted into Maharashtra police on compassionate grounds asconstables after their kin died on duty during the pandemic.

