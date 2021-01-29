Nadda reaches Madurai for 3-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda reached Madurai on Friday night for a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:30 IST
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda reached Madurai on Friday night for a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Nadda was welcomed by BJP workers at the airport.
Nadda will visit Meenakshi Temple at 8:45 am on Saturday. In the second event, he will attend a public meeting at Thamarai Thidal at Masthanpatti in Madurai later in the evening. Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to Assembly polls this year. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is the alliance partner of AIADMK.
BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. "BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will reach Madurai on January 29 evening. He will be holding many organizational meetings. He will also take stock with the party leaders to review poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly election. He will also offer prayer at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Temple," he had earlier said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
