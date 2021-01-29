Rahul Gandhi declared war, gave call for violence: Irani over his remarks on farmers' protest

Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for giving a call for violence after he asked farmers not to end their protest and added that the Wayanad MP has "declared war" upon the people of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:56 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for giving a call for violence after he asked farmers not to end their protest and added that the Wayanad MP has "declared war" upon the people of India. Addressing a press conference here, she said Gandhi had given a "call for violence" and accused him of creating "political strife".

"India witnessed Rahul Gandhi's clarion call for violence across cities so much so that he included slums where the poor of our country lived. Never before in our democratic history, have we witnessed apolitical leader asking for the fire of violence to spread instead of seeking peace, instead of promoting peace, Rahul Gandhi today declared war upon the Indian people and said that if his political stand is not supported by the Prime Minister of our country then cities will burn," the minister said. "As a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as a citizen of this country, I appeal to Indian citizens everyone to ensure that Rahul Gandhi's call for violence is met with sustained peace," he said.

The BJP leader added, "It's shocking but was expected that he didn't say anything about over 300 injured Delhi Police personnel (during Jan 26 violence) who were badly injured didn't receive one word of support or consolation from Rahul Gandhi." Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said asked protesting farmers to not end their protest.

"We are standing with you. Do not move back an inch. This is your future, fight for it. The five-ten people, who are trying to snatch your future, do not allow them. We will help you fully. My concern is that this situation is going to spread. We do not need this situation to spread, we need a conversation with the farmers and we need a solution," he said. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and at least 33 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Several farmer unions have also withdrawn their protest following the violence. (ANI)

