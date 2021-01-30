Left Menu

UN Syria envoy says constitutional talks in peril

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria voiced deep frustration on Friday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had failed to start drafting a new charter at its latest session after the government delegation rejected proposals.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:24 IST
UN Syria envoy says constitutional talks in peril

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria voiced deep frustration on Friday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had failed to start drafting a new charter at its latest session after the government delegation rejected proposals. The committee, comprising representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new constitution leading to U.N.-supervised elections. This week in Geneva it held its fifth session since October 2019.

Representatives of President Bashar al-Assad rejected proposals by the Syrian opposition as well as the envoy's own ideas for moving the process forward, Geir Pedersen said. "I told the 45 members of the drafting body that we can't continue like this, that the week has been a disappointment," Pedersen told a news conference.

Pedersen said he hoped to go to Damascus soon to discuss resolving the issue and would hold talks with other parties. After nearly 10 years of war, Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis amid a collapsing currency and skyrocketing inflation. However, fighting has largely ceased and Assad has taken back control of most of the country thanks to strong Russian military backing.

Ahmad Kuzbari, the Syrian government co-chair of the talks, said his delegation had put forward "positive" ideas, but the opposition co-chair, Hadi al-Bahra, accused the Assad delegation of failing to engage in drafting the new charter. An opposition member of the committee, Bassma Kodmani, said that anti-Assad delegates hoped the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden would quickly get involved in the process in coming weeks "so we keep this Constitutional Committee alive".

"Because it's the only track of the political process that is alive, but it is in intensive care, to be honest," she told Reuters. The administration of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, slapped new sanctions on Syria last month in an effort to cut off funds for Assad's government and encourage it to pursue peace through U.N.-led negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request for looser bail terms

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to loosen the bail terms set during her release from jail in 2018 has been rejected, a Canadian judge ruled on Friday, as she fights a U.S. extradition case. Meng is facing charges of ban...

Canadian airlines to cancel Mexico, Caribbean flights amid vaccine shortfall

Canadas major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday as the countrys COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. All a...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck northwest of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 94 km, the EMSC added. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as investors gauged the efficacy data of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility. Johnson Johnson fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021