Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in Goa

Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in GoaPTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:16 IST
A dedicated cell has been set upin Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourersin the state as part of a central government initiative, anofficial said on Saturday.
The state's Migration Cell was recently launched byUnion Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda during the launchof ShramShakti, a nationalmigration support portal throughvideo conference.
Munda said during the programme that the lack ofreal-time data of migrants was the biggest challenge for theCentre and the state governments in formulating effectivestrategies and policy decisions for the welfare of migrantworkers at both source and destination states.
''Migrants all over the country had to facedifficulties duringlockdown due to the coronavirus pandemicand we are aware of their difficulties,''he said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on the occasionthat his state was the first one in the country to set up adedicated migration cell to address the issues of migrantworkers.
''The cell would address multiple needs of the migrants legal support, skill development, job linkages, access topublic services, health, insurance and financial inclusion,''he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Munda
- Pramod Sawant
- ShramShakti
- Migrants
- theCentre
- Tribal
- difficulties
- ''he
ALSO READ
Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border
Greece seeks to return 1,450 migrants to Turkey
Up to 8,000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala
Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants
Some 6,500 Honduran migrants in caravans traveling north to Guatemala, officials estimate