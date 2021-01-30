Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in Goa

A dedicated cell has been set upin Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourersin the state as part of a central government initiative, anofficial said on Saturday.

The state's Migration Cell was recently launched byUnion Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda during the launchof ShramShakti, a nationalmigration support portal throughvideo conference.

Munda said during the programme that the lack ofreal-time data of migrants was the biggest challenge for theCentre and the state governments in formulating effectivestrategies and policy decisions for the welfare of migrantworkers at both source and destination states.

''Migrants all over the country had to facedifficulties duringlockdown due to the coronavirus pandemicand we are aware of their difficulties,''he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on the occasionthat his state was the first one in the country to set up adedicated migration cell to address the issues of migrantworkers.

''The cell would address multiple needs of the migrants legal support, skill development, job linkages, access topublic services, health, insurance and financial inclusion,''he said.

