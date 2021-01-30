Left Menu

We should follow path shown by Mahatma Gandhi: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying everyone should emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him.Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:05 IST
We should follow path shown by Mahatma Gandhi: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying everyone should emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

''Gandhiji was a crusader of peace, non-violence & selfless service. Both, through his words and actions, he left an indelible imprint on the sands of time. He inspired countless people worldwide to follow the path of ahimsa (non-violence),'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Gandhi worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the vulnerable sections, downtrodden and socially backward, the vice president recalled.

''Gandhi ji's glorious life and principles continue to inspire the entire world. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent board HBO Max pilot ‘Verbatim’

Actors Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Rob Huebel, Lyriq Bent and Tate Donovan have joined HBO Max pilot Verbatim.The anthology series is based on Brett Weiners New York Times Op-Docs Series.According to Variety, the pilot follows the story of ...

Soccer-African football's interim boss to appeal FIFA ban

African footballs interim president Constant Omari Selemani said on Saturday he will appeal a decision to bar him from running for a seat on the FIFA Council.Selemani has served as acting president of the Confederation of African Football s...

UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

The United Arab Emiratess government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors, and their families.The UAE cabinet, loc...

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021