We should follow path shown by Mahatma Gandhi: Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying everyone should emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him.Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:05 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying everyone should emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him.
Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.
''Gandhiji was a crusader of peace, non-violence & selfless service. Both, through his words and actions, he left an indelible imprint on the sands of time. He inspired countless people worldwide to follow the path of ahimsa (non-violence),'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Gandhi worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the vulnerable sections, downtrodden and socially backward, the vice president recalled.
''Gandhi ji's glorious life and principles continue to inspire the entire world. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him,'' he said.
