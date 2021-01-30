Left Menu

Grand Alliance forms human chain in Bihar against agri laws

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Saturday organised a human chain across the state to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the farm laws.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:55 IST
Grand Alliance forms human chain in Bihar against agri laws
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Image Credit: ANI

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Saturday organised a human chain across the state to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the farm laws. "All the opposition parties including (Rashtriya Janata DalRJD), Left parties and Congress are forming human chains at even Panchayat and village levels. The aim is to support the farmers protesting against the black farm laws which only benefit the corporates. These laws will give farmers' land in private hands," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The opposition parties have said that they will continue to organise such protests until the farm laws are repealed by the central government. Responding to the opposition's protest in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: "They have a right to protest. At least, they have begun to accept human chain concept. The human chains were started by us for ban on liquor and Jal-Jivan-Abhiyan as well against dowry and child marriage."

Kumar also condemned the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. "Everyone has right to express their opinions, but it does not mean that you will carry out anti-national activities. The incidents (vandalism) which took place at the Red Fort are condemnable," the Chief Minister told media at the Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna.

He also paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary at the Gandhi museum. "We are taking decisions in the state in accordance with the ideas promoted by 'Bapu'. He spread awareness about the environment and its protection. That is why we have started 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali-Abhiyan'. Gandhi ji used to say that 'Earth can satisfy everyone's need but not their greed'. Our government has focused on teaching students about his ideas and life," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two boys charred to death as bike catches fire in accident

Two teenaged boys were charred todeath when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with aspeeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtras Amravati district,police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaonpolice st...

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021