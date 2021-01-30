Rajib Banerjee, other TMC leaders may join BJP today in Delhi

Former West Bengal ministerRajib Banerjee, who recently quit the TMC, will Saturday flywith a few other disgruntled MLAs and leaders to New Delhiwhere they may join the BJP, sources in the saffron partysaid.

Banerjee and MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya,who was recently expelled from the TMC, and former HowrahMayor Rathin Chakraborty, will be flying to the nationalcapital on a special plane, and meet central BJP leaders.

Former TMC MLA from Ranaghat Paschim in Nadia districtParthasarathi Chattopadhyay is also likely to accompany them.

Banerjee said he had a word with Union Home MinisterAmit Shah who called him to the national capital.

''After I resigned from the TMC, I received a call fromthe BJP leadership.....Amit Shah ji told me to come over toDelhi. If I get assurances regarding the state's development,I will join the party,'' he told a Bengali news channel.

When asked what role does he expect to play in theBJP, Banerjee said it is for the party to decide.

''I want to work for the people. So whatever role isassigned to me, I will accept,'' he said.

BJP sources said the former TMC leaders will take aspecial flight to Delhi. They may join the BJP today or comeback and be inducted into the party at Dumurjula stadiumprogramme on Sunday, a senior BJP leader said.

According to BJP sources, these TMC leaders weresupposed to join the saffron party during Union Home MinisterAmit Shah's rally at Dumurjula in Howrah on Sunday. However,Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal was cancelled at the lastminute following a blast outside the Israeli Embassy in thenational capital.

Union minister Smriti Irani will now deputise for Shahat the programme.

Ghosal told reporters that he will be flying to Delhithis afternoon and will join the BJP.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal was rocked by a freshbout of desertions on Friday with Rajib Banerjee quitting theparty and several other leaders rallying behind him.

